DRINKING gin and helping a charity… it’s the perfect combination.

Stratford’s Shakespeare Distillery has teamed up with the Warwick-based children’s charity, Molly Ollys, to create a pink gin that celebrates the charity’s 10th anniversary.

Rachel Ollerenshaw, who founded Molly Ollys in 2012 with husband, Tim, said: “Gin is such a popular gift that it seemed a good idea to offer our very own Molly Ollys Pink Gin.

Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw with deputy mayor Kate Rolfe, centre.

“We were keen to ensure it was a high-quality product and it made sense to work with Shakespeare Distillery to create our own premium product, as they are well-established and well-known for their artisan gins.”

Shakespeare Distillery founder Simon Picken said: “We love experimenting with different flavours to create new gins, it was therefore an absolute pleasure to receive the call from such a good cause as Molly Ollys who entrusted us to help them craft a bespoke premium gin for them.

“We are very pleased with the end result, and I hope it proves a great success in raising important funds for the charity.”

Molly Ollys was set by Rachel and Tim following the death of their daughter from a rare kidney cancer. She was eight years old.

Molly Ollys Pink Gin can be bought from https://mollyolly.co.uk/shop/molly-ollys-pink-gin.