A spirited afternoon is promised when the Gin Festival returns to Stratford this summer

Announced this week after two years of delays due to covid, the Gin Festival is co-hosted by Shakespeare Distillery and Billesley Manor Hotel and goes ahead on Sunday, 17th July from 12noon to 5pm.

The event will take place at the 125-year-old Topiary Garden of the newly refurbished Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa.

As you’d expect there will be a wide variety of craft gins from a selection of gin distilleries, but there will also be food and live music. The festival atmosphere will see guests encouraged to bring their own picnic blanket, chairs, and parasols to sit around the gardens.

Peter Monks, Director at Shakespeare Distillery said, “After the last two years we are thrilled to be running this popular festival once more. If you love craft gin, beautiful gardens, live music and hopefully plenty of sunshine, this is the perfect chilled summer event for you.”