An enthusiastic 180-strong crowd were on fine form for the Ambulance Aid gig at Stratford Sports Club on Saturday, 16th September, helping to raise an incredible £2,000.

The timing worked well for the sports club whose members were in celebratory mood after Stratford Cricket Club won their league in the afternoon.

Ukraine concert

Simon Fowler, the lead singer of Ocean Colour Scene, warmed the crowd up with some classic indie anthems. The main act, the legendary Earl Gray Band, delivered an uplifting performance, affirming their reputation as an outstanding act.

Co-organisers Alf Rajkowski and Adrian Styles were pleased with how it went. Alf commented: "It's heartwarming to see our community come together for this important mission. Many thanks are due to Edge Tech for donating the stage and to local estate agent Peter Clarke for sponsorship of flyers.”

Free gin was served by local mail order monthly gin club, I Love Gin. Mayor Kate Rolfe did her duty by trying the gin, with much approval.

Applauding the successful event, Dr Tania Hebert of Medical Aid Ukraine, the key partner of Ambulance Aid, said: “The funds raised will make a substantial impact on our mission to provide essential dental care in Ukraine's conflict zones. Lack of access to dental services, combined with harsh conditions, lack of sunlight and poor food, has led to serious dental issues and even death. Our goal is to provide an Emergency Dental Ambulance and fill it with dental equipment."

Ambulance Aid has already dispatched 18 ambulances filled with medical supplies to Ukraine. Partnership with Medical Aid Ukraine ensures medical supplies and effective delivery within Ukraine.