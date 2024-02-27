There is medieval mirth ahoy with the news that Giffords Circus next show, touring from March, has a ye olde English theme.

Even though the legendary Tweedy is busy elsewhere (coming to the RSC this summer!), the circus continues, bringing its usual awe-inspiring acts, from jugglers to acrobats, and the all-important live band. Tweedy is also acting as consultant, so there will still be plenty of daft clowing.

Avalon at Giffords Circus.

New show Avalon will be directed by Cal McCrystal. A major highlight on Herald Arts’ calendar, Giffords is renowned for producing a show worthy of London’s West End but in the green fields of the Cotswolds and beyond.

As determined as ever to delight, Giffords Circus will weave together a cast of acrobats, magicians, musicians and clowns from all over the world in a show that combines poetry, music and performing arts, all set on the mythical island of Avalon.

Nell O'Hara brings her fine vocals to Avalon at Giffords Circus.

“Giffords Circus is so much more than a circus,” says director Cal. “To come to Giffords is to immerse yourself in another world and escape everyday life for a few blissful hours. Our astonishing mix of thrills, skills, adventure, romance, theatrics and hilarity will change all your preconceptions of traditional circus. You will fall in love with our travelling world of acrobats, clowns, magicians, jugglers, vintage wagons, and entrancing music.”

Magician Maximiliano Stia.

Avalon promises to transport the audience to a colourful medieval world of pageantry and Arthurian legend, with lavish costumes, opulent set, and a live band all conjured up by award winning internationally acclaimed performance designer takis, whose innovative and diverse body of work encompasses West End and leading UK theatre.

This year will be Giffords Circus’s longest-ever touring season, with the circus opening at 12 UK venues from 28th March to 29th September, including Sudeley Castle near Cheltenham, and Blenheim Palace, Stonor Park and Barrington in Oxfordshire.

Giffords Circus welcomes the return of actor and singer Nell O’Hara, who starred in 2023’s Les Enfants du Paradis, and magician Maximiliano Stia who previously appeared in 2013’s Lucky 13 and 2015’s Moon Songs.

To book tickets visit www.giffordscircus.com