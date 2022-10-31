As All Hallows’ Evening is upon us, it’s time to snuggle down for some spooky spine-tingling tales. Simon Woodings heads to his local to find out about the glass-menacing spectres there, while Gill Sutherland finds more than just bats in the belfry at Warwick Castle.

Most haunted 1: The Thatch

One pub in Stratford can claim to be the most-haunted in the district. With four ghosts, a glass-smashing poltergeist and a mysterious weeping girl in the toilet, it’s the sort of place that might turn you to drink.

The Old Thatch Tavern is a beamed building with flagstone floor and dates back to 1470. It has a log fire, leaded windows and a cosy feel which attracts visitors from all over the world.

The Old Thatch Tavern in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59664319)

But some visitors in the pub choose to ignore the closing time bell and remain restless both day and night.