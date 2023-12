Buy photos at https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/

It was toot-toot terrific day on Sunday (10th December) when the Steam at Rowington event raised £650 for the Air Ambulance.

Robert Caswell ran his gas fuelled steam locomotives at Steam at Rowington. Photo: Mark Williamson

The event at Rowington Village Hall attracted 120-strong crowd including Fuzz Townshend and Phil Palmer from TV show Car SOS