Star of stage and screen Adam James plays a blinder as the Blair-alike slick Duke in Measure For Measure at the RST. He tells Herald Arts about the role and his new-found love for the RSC

LAST time director Emily Burns was here she directed Love’s Labour’s Lost set on a Pacific Island with a spa – what’s the vibe for this?

I can’t sing Emily’s praises enough, our illustrious, precociously talented young director. She’s very special and I think we’re going to hear a lot more about her in the future. She’s a huge talent and carries it so brilliantly as well. She’s not a sort of intellectual bore with it or a purist in any way.

The big takeaway for this is that she has cut it to pieces. It’s a very linear, lean, dynamic version of the play – like a contemporary psychological thriller.

Thriller’s been mentioned – and it can be quite a problematic play in some ways…

Emily’s done a terrific job with the script – particularly for a modern audience with our ever diminishing attention spans – this seems really rapid and dynamic in its endeavours.

The era is sort of ‘contemporary adjacent’; it’s a recognisable political world. I don’t think we’re aligning ourselves particularly to a US or UK government, but there are definitely parallels. So that’s the world we’re in.

It’s dystopian corporate; very clean and cold and hard, and not remotely cosy.

Tell us more about Emily’s meddling with the text.

I don’t know what purists are going to make of it, but really it was ever thus. The play is 400 years old, and back in the Renaissance period they were always chopping and cutting and pasting from their own texts and other people’s. And Emily’s done exactly the same, just cut and paste from other bits of Shakespeare and his sonnets to make the narrative and the story ever clearer.

It’s terrific as a result. If you’re a fan of Shakespeare, hopefully you will appreciate the work that’s been done in terms of the clarity of narrative and drive. And if you’ve never seen the play before, it’s going to be very, very clear and impressive, particularly set in our contemporary time.

It does seem spectacularly modern – but it turns out hypocritical men-in-power have dogged the world since time immemorial!

It’s amazing that Shakespeare wrote this play for us. There’s a scene where there’s a man in an office and in a position of power asking a young girl that if she has sex with him, he will do her an enormous favour. When she rejects that choice, he simply says, who will believe you, Isabel? And that can’t be ever more prescient than now.

So there are stark and compelling comparisons with our everyday life. And that’s part of the genius of Shakespeare, that there’s always those resonances that we can find.

What Emily has done by cutting and pasting in the way that she has, we’ve made it even more incisive and clear for a modern day audience. And that’s thrilling, it's certainly what attracted me to the project.

Measure for Measure by Shakespeare, RSC, Rehearsals, Clapham London, Director – Emily Burns, Set & Costume Designer – Frankie Bradshaw, Lighting Designer – Joshua Pharo, Sound Designer – Christopher Shutt, Composer – Asaf Zohar, Movement and Intimacy Director – James Cousins, Video Designer – Zakk Hein, Casting Director – Charlotte Sutton CDG, 2025

Tell us about coming on board with it and to making your RSC debut.

When it came my way initially I was a bit reluctant. I had maybe a slightly old idea of what the RSC was.

And Emily wrote quite a compelling letter to me. I said I think you’ve got something great on your hands, but this might not be the time for me – I’ve got children to think about. But I met her, in all honestly I was just being polite, and thought I would decline. And then when she presented this idea, she also showed me early ideas of Frankie Bradshaw’s design.

She played an absolute blinder - and I thought I have to be involved with this, it’s brilliant and what good theatre should be.

I feel like I haven’t seen enough of that. Sometimes where Shakespeare gets contemporised, or they do these modern versions it can feel like it’s for the sake of it.

This feels properly stitched through the narrative in a useful way.

So I do think we’ve got something very interesting and exciting on our hands. And crucially, quick. Which is good for a modern audience.

Why did Emily think you could give good Duke?

I have no idea why she settled on me. I think she’d seen me in a couple of plays – the Nina Raine play that Roger Michell directed called Consent.

I did Mike Bartlett’s play King Charles III, which was sort of a blank verse. She was a big fan of Howard Davies, the director I’d worked with a lot. Actually his last production, before he sadly passed away, Enemy of the People at Chichester.

She’s reimagined a new narrative start for the Duke, as well as this relationship between Mariana and Isabella that she has created, again from other Shakespearean texts, that make it very accessible and incisive, and in a funny way solve the play.

Historically people have said Measure for Measure is a problem play. And there is some truth in that, but this version she’s created has sorted out a lot of those problems. Our version is far from a problem play.

It was very attractive to be part of that. And I could see she wanted the Duke to be a man of charisma and passion, but as with all characters, all humanity, there are flaws. And I think what’s interesting in it is the multiplicity of perspectives in this play – there nuances within that.

Rather than being good or bad, black or white, the play as Emily’s orchestrated is full of the greys. Even the purest character, Isabella, embroils herself in a scheme that's not wholly pure to advantage herself, as is the case with a lot of these characters. And the greys interest me. Nuance and the human condition is what’s interesting.

Particularly in a world that is increasingly polarised. And from our entertainment and our political opinions, they’re all curated via algorithms now. So nuance is being lost and I think that's a problem and a worry.

What are the kind of things you’ve talked about in the rehearsal room – was masculine toxicity on the list? Charlie Kirk? Trump?

As I said, it’s extraordinary that he wrote this 400 years ago. And there is this line, she says, Who will believe me? And it’s so resonant now, whether it’s Virginia Giuffre or other stark parallels. So, yes, it sits adjacent to the hashtag me-too movement, the rise of toxic masculinity, the abuse of power.

The plot wouldn’t be out of place on EastEnders – especially Mariana: girlfriend, what are you thinking?!

It definitely has that emotional drama but also with the kind of moral depths and ambiguity. What’s so interesting for humanity is whether you pursue the moral right or do you look after yourself? Which feels like a question that everybody is having to ask themselves these days.

I think if we had more time and scope, we could definitely include the attack on Charlie Kirk, who you mentioned. No matter what he stood for, it was still his right to articulate those opinions without political violence; and for retired doctors and teachers to support Palestine without being arrested. It feels like the freedom of speech that we’re entitled to is really being squashed.

It’s a really dangerous time. It feels like we’re frogs in a boiling pan. They’re just slowly turning up the temperature so that we don’t jump out immediately.

Scary times, and it’s the same with a lot of these characters. Do they look out for themselves? Do they do the moral good? And it’s a good analogy and conversation on that.

We’ve gone deep! So what is the job of theatre?

I’ll repeat something I heard Ken Loach say at Venice recently. It’s our responsibility as artists to reflect what is going on in the world and to create conversation and narrative and space for it. Particularly as we were saying, in a world that’s ever curated by algorithms, from what we watch on Netflix to what we choose to eat. Theatre still can be one of those places you switch your phone off so there’s no distraction, you are then put into a communal environment where you may not agree with the opinions that are being expressed – it hasn’t been curated in that way.

There’s still relatively sacred spaces that are also getting diminished by the advent of these bloody things [he says picking up his iPhone in disgust]. I wish there was technology where you just block anybody’s signal so that you have this truly communal shared experience and an exchange of ideas and thoughts.

Measure For Measure was originally billed as a comedy – is there lightness to be found?

There’s very little comedy in our production. But there’s certainly a very particular gesture towards the end that surrounds Isabella’s decision-making. She’s confronted with these choices, having gone through a journey where she’s been the pawn of all these men. She’s then faced with a very particular choice where the Duke has propositioned her.

And our gesture... Well, actually, I won’t give it away!

Let’s talk about you, why have you not been on a Stratford stage before?

Very good question. There have been opportunities in the past presented to me that I’ve chosen not to take to do with timing and scheduling. And I also think the previous iteration of the RSC, if I’m being perfectly honest, didn’t hold artistically much interest to me.

Whereas with Daniel and Tamara – Daniel was the year above me at drama school – I have always kept an eye on what he’s been up to. And it’s very telling that I would say in the last three or four months, I’ve been up here as many times as I have previously. So I feel there is a definite shift in the trajectory and the movement and the gestures of the RSC under these two. And I’m quite excited about that. And when this opportunity was presented to me, I thought this would be a perfect time to be part of that movement.

Without sounding like a total idiot, I think it’s important that actors of our generation perhaps and our standing come and make these commitments to a building like this in support of the movement and direction in which they’re headed.

So we might see you back here at the RSC in the future?

I’m totally sold, I think the setup here now is absolutely terrific.

You went to Guildhall drama school. I read that Jon Pertwee was your godfather, did you have a theatrical family?

No, Jon Pertwee was a family friend and was sort of an honorary godfather. I don’t follow a tradition of acting in my family. Although, latterly, since my father’s death, my half-brother, who lives in America, did some digging, did one of those sort of ancestry things and found out that his father, so my grandfather and great-grandfather, were unbelievably part of a vaudevillian troupe called the Boganny’s. There was Jewish ancestory and they relocated to the US as the Nazis grew in power.

And my brother dug out this unbelievable photograph of my grandfather stood next to Charlie Chaplin.

He revealed this information to me as I was filming a drama with Una Chaplin. So Una and myself then recreated this pose of our grandparents together, so that was kind of bonkers.

Well that’s pretty impressive for a non-theatrical upbringing!

Yes, I think I was classic sort of attention-seeking narcissist, only child essentially, I used to sort of do ditties at mum’s dinner parties. I remember at prep school doing a play where I did an extra flourish or something and got a huge round of applause, and it was one of those moments where I went, ‘Oh gosh, that’s nice, that feels good’. So that’s what pricked my interest, and then at public school I did all the school plays and lots of Shakespeare early on.

Adam James says director Emily Burns’ edits have worked marvels with the previously problematic Measure For Measure.

And just finally, who have you met along the way that you really admire or who has been a big influence?

Writers like Mike Bartlett and Nina Raine; and brilliant directors: Howard Davies, Roger Michell, Sasha Wares, Rupert Goold – they’re rooms that I feel most happy in, because they're sort of intellectually rigorous but artistically thrilling at the same time.

And then of course I’ve been afforded opportunities to meet your heroes. Gary Oldman, and more recently I got to work with Ariana Grande recently on the Wicked movies. She's brilliantly sort of sassy and irreverent and funny and wildly talented.

And contemporaries such as Eddie Redmayne…

I feel very lucky. Predominantly the work I’ve managed to do, particularly in the theatre, I’m exceptionally proud of.

Measure For Measure is on at the RST until 25th October. Book tickets here.