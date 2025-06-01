THERE is a saying amongst bee keepers that if you ask a group of them the same question, you'll get ten different answers.

This is what Stratford Bee Keepers’ Association apiary manager Chris Ricketts told the Herald at the end of a weekly meet up earlier this month.

Chris, who used to be a scuba diver in years gone by, has been a beekeeper for 15 years.

The bee keepers at work

“We've all got our own ideas, but what you have to do is pick up the best ideas that suit you and run with those. They might not be right, but you'll soon find out.”

SBKA meet weekly during the summer on evenings at a new apiary in south Warwickshire, and as the sun set over the rolling fields of the county I had the pleasure of experiencing first hand what the buzz is all about.

The hobby is a tranquil one, with only the calls of the birds being heard above the low buzz of thousands of bees. The session began with members talking about their own hives, exchanging tips and asking their fellow apiarists for advice.

Searching for the queen

Splitting into two groups, we took a hive apart and inspected each row of bees in order to find the queen. In the watchful hands of the group, I lifted out parts of the hive and the bees went about their business. I was told the queen had a blue mark on it, but the further into the hive we got it was soon realised that the queen was probably not at home.

A hive without a queen is something the group didn’t want, and in order to resolve this a queen cell was required. Within a bee hive, a queen cell is a cell that stands out above the rest. Juvenile queens are in these cells and are then fed royal jelly by the other bees.

This process required the queen cell to be cut out and placed in a separate box with nurse bees. These bees will go on to help nurture the growth of another queen who will then be able to go back into the hive.

I watched on as this intricate surgery was carried out, and realised just how much patience is required by bee keepers. This was the final job of the day and the sun had just about set when the last noise of the session started to ring out - the whistle of a boiling kettle.

Apiary manager Chris Ricketts, assistant manager Lee Clarke and instructors George and Chris Lea

Being a beekeeper is about coming together with like-minded people,” is how Chris describes the role.

“I've got a few hives myself and this is an apiary that we've set up for beekeepers because it's good to pass it on to others. We run a seven week course at Luddington Village Hall and that’s followed by two sessions at the apiary, usually on a Sunday.”

There is an art to bee keeping, and Chris discovered this the hard way.

“When I started beekeeping I was one of these clever people that thought you could do it by going on YouTube and watching a few videos and then getting some bees. I did that and unfortunately the bees died out in the first winter, and that was the end of that. Since then, I've done the beekeeping course with Stratford beekeepers and I haven't had to buy a bee since. I've just been breeding and catching swarms.”

Going into some of the details of how to maintain a bee hive, Chris added: “To manage a beehive, you need to really stop them swarming, because bees reproduce naturally by swarming. They will produce about 20 queen cells, and the first queen will leave the hive with about 50 per cent of the bees. What should happen, according to the books, is one of the other queens should hatch out and go around and kill all the other queens, but that rarely happens.

“The second bee leaves the hive with about 50 per cent of the bees again, and then the third queen leaves the hive with another, so you're down to no bees at all. If you don't stop them from swarming, you're causing problems for all the neighbours with bees in the chimneys and compost bins, wherever they'll find a space.”

The session gets underway

Welcoming new people into bee keeping is something Chris relishes, but the demands of training means it's important to keep numbers at a steady level.

“You can have bankers and you can have bin men and whatever, and they're all on the same level. That's what's really good about it.

“What we want to do is keep it at the level it is. This year, I think we had about 23 students. Not only have you got to teach some, you've got to help them throughout the year. There's a limit to how much you can do. If you got too big, it would be difficult to manage.”



