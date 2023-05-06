Royal morning .... Judith Walker, Sylvia Birbeck, Kathy Slinn are working hard in the kitchen this morning making breakfast for people watching the Coronation on a big screen at Snitterfield Village Hall. Money raised will go towards hall improvements.

Judith Walker, Sylvia Birbeck, Kathy Slinn getting ready for the big day in Snitterfield.

For list of Coronation events see this week’s Herald or see below.

AS the nation prepares to celebrate the coronation with family and friends at parties and events across the land, Stratford-upon-Avon and district will also be hosting several special occasions in the community for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a list of some of the events taking place over the coronation weekend including live screenings of the ceremony on Saturday followed by picnics and lunches on Sunday.

Saturday, 6th May

Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Stratford