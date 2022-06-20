Home   News   Article

Getting more people on bikes - have your say on Warwickshire's cycling strategy

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 12:13, 20 June 2022
 | Updated: 12:16, 20 June 2022

JUST 1.3 per cent of adults in the Stratford district regularly cycle, but Warwickshire County Council is working to increase the amount of people using pedal power to get around.

When it comes to making journeys by bike at least three times a week, the district falls short of the national average for England (2.3 per cent) and Warwickshire (1.6 per cent).

All of the figures are a low starting point and Stratford is a rural district, making the use of bikes that bit more difficult.

