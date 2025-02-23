Getting in flipping shape for Alcester’s annual pancake races

MORE than 170 schoolchildren will be flipping out in Alcester next month as the town’s annual pancake races return.

Organised by Alcester Court Leet, the races will take place in the High Street on Shrove Tuesday (4th March) from 11.30am when the town’s pubs will compete in the hotly contested relay race. The action then moves on to the works relay men’s race and the ladies’ race before the children get involved in the flipping from noon.

A spokesperson for Alcester Court Leet said: “170-plus school children from nursery age to high schoolers will be dashing up the High Street for victory.

Alcester Court Leet are preparing for the town’s annual pancake races.

“Children finishing in first, second and third will each get a certificate and a nice choccy treat.”

Spectators can line the High Street to watch the races.

Motorists are reminded that the High Street will be closed to all traffic from 10.30am.