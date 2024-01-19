Get yourself a treasure from a soon-to-be-demolished south Warwickshire mansion

THERE are treasures galore as the fixtures and fixings of a grand south Warwickshire mansion are auctioned off.

Overseen by Saturday Auction, the online auction starts this weekend prior to the house being demolished to make way for an eco-house.

For security reasons, the Herald is not revealing the exact location of the house.

If you’ve room for a pool table, this one is rather nice.

Senior auctioneer and valuer Trevor Williamson said: “This fantastic part 19th-century property is being skilfully taken down to make way for a cutting-edge eco-house.”

The sumptuous furnishings and quality architectural salvage will be available during a week-long online auction starting at 10am on Saturday, 20th January.

Going under the hammer will be French-style furniture, Italian gilt frame mirrors, chandeliers, oak beams flooring and panelling.

There is also a designer fitted-kitchen featuring quartz-worktops and an electric powered Aga range cooker, plus much more.

Does your home need a cherrub?.

Mr Williamson continued: “We are delighted to have been instructed to undertake this important pre-demolition auction. Recycling is a very important issue to us here at Saturday Auction, and we recycle more than 94 per cent of non-saleable items.

“This project dovetails nicely with our ethos and therefore we jumped at the chance of creating a ‘win-win’ scenario out of the demolition process benefitting both the environment by reducing valuable building materials and resources going to landfill, and buyers by providing the opportunity to obtain architectural elements and fabulous furnishings at a discounted cost versus retail prices.”

Further information and online catalogue, visit www.saturdayauction.co.uk

The mansion which is to be demolished.