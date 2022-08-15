Get your team together for Stratford's dragon boat race

TIME is running out for teams to register a place to compete in a popular family fundraiser which returns to Stratford next month.

The Shakespeare Hospice’s popular Dragon Boat Race returns on Sunday, 11th September and charity chiefs have warned there are only a few spaces left.

Last year's Dragon Boat Race raised more than £30,000 for The Shakespeare Hospice. (58515256)

Around 25 teams will sit in pairs and paddle to compete in races over 250m with the ultimate aim of winning the champions trophy.

Last year’s event raised more than £30,000 for the hospice which provides palliative and end-of-life care to patients and their families across south Warwickshire and the surrounding areas

One team preparing to do battle for the first time is Moreton-in-Marsh-based estate agents, Hayman-Joyce – a team with no rowing experience whatsoever.

Emma Cattell, senior lettings negotiator at Hayman-Joyce, said: “What we lack in expertise, we hope we can make up for with enthusiasm.

“We are promised a ‘fun-filled, adrenaline-pumping water sports activity’ which is enough of a reason for us – the added bonus is that we can raise money for an excellent charity along the way.”

To register your team, visit www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk/Event and click on Dragon Boat Race 2022. The first race gets under way at 10am.