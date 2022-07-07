Get your entry in for the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2022

BUSINESSES in the Stratford district are invited to celebrate their success at the Stratford Herald Business and Tourism Awards 2022.

The nomination process is open for firms, small and large, to recognise their achievements in a wide range of categories – from family-run independents and restaurants to large-scale employers that go the extra mile to look after their staff.

There are also categories for charities, tourist attractions, green-thinking firms and one company will walk away with the title of the district’s business of 2022.

The Business and Tourism Awards, sponsored by Stratford District Council, follow last year’s Stratford Herald Covid Recovery Awards, which gave a post-pandemic boost to the area’s businesses which came out of the lockdowns and restrictions stronger than ever.

The awards have now evolved with more categories celebrating the best the area has to offer.

Stratford Herald editor Andy Veale said: “We’ve expanded the awards for this year to cover more of the businesses and groups that have their home in our district, from Studley and Henley through to Southam and Shipston, and Bidford and Alcester.

“The process for applying is simple – it’s all online. However, we want to hear about your success and your stories, so please give as much detail as you can.”

The Business and Tourism Awards feature 16 categories:

Best Independent Retailer, sponsored by Stratforward BID

Best Family Business, sponsored by First Choice Nursing

Best Customer Experience

Best New Business

Best Online Business, sponsored by Daimon Barber

Best Green Business, sponsored by Orbit Housing

Best Innovation

Charity of the Year, sponsored by Stratford Town Trust

Top Attraction, sponsored by Stratford Crowne Plaza

Best Restaurant

Best Pub/Bar

Community Support Award, sponsored by Stratford-upon-Avon School and Sixth Form

Employee of the Year

Team of the Year

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stratford College

Stratford-upon-Avon’s Business of 2022

Awards will be presented at a gala dinner on 27th October. To enter, visit either the Herald’s website or go directly to www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/stratford-herald-awards.

The closing date for entries to the awards is Friday, 9th September.