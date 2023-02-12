TOUGHER fines for fly-tipping is the only way to punish those who dump waste on roads and in the countryside.

Both the NFU and The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) have called for harsher penalties for people who break the law by disposing of their waste only for someone else to clear it up and pay for the cost of doing so.

Rubbish dumped near Shipston (62329187)

George Bostock, NFU Warwickshire county adviser, said: “The clean-up costs on private land and farmland can run to thousands of pounds and on council-owned land it will also be significant.