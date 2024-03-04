Get the kettle on and support Stratford’s hospice in its 25th year

THE start of the Shakespeare Hospice’s silver anniversary year was marked last week with the launch of the first of its fundraising initiatives.

Founders, supporters, volunteers and trustees gathered at the hospice in Shottery on Thursday (22nd February) where CEO Tracey Sheridan announced the plans for ‘Sip Sip Hooray Tea Parties’.

The hospice is asking the residents of south Warwickshire to support the charity in its 25th year by hosting a tea party any time over the next 12 months. The hospice wants to make the fundraising event a chance for friends, families and neighbours to get together over tea, cake and conversation while making a difference in the lives of those in need.

Celebrating are Jenny Gregg, Judy Kenyon and Adrian Kenyon with Elizabeth Dixon at the front. Photo: Iain Duck

The parties can be as small or as large as you like – from three to 300 people – but the aim will be to have fun and raise vital funds to support the hospice’s services which provide expert care, comfort and dignity to patients and their loved ones.

“On this day 25 years ago, the Shakespeare Hospice opened its doors for the first time to provide compassionate care and support to those facing life-limiting conditions,” Tracey told guests at last Thursday’s event. “Today, as we reflect on our journey, we are filled with pride after the profound impact we have made to lives of people in the local community.

“I’ve enjoyed listening, in the 18 months that I have been with the hospice, to the stories of the campaigns and challenges that many of you here today have been involved with, which allowed us 25 years ago to open the hospice doors.

“Over the years our hospice has evolved into a beacon of light and comfort for our community, not only offering nursing care but also emotional and practical support to our patients, their carers, children and loves ones.

“It is a testament to the dedication of our staff, volunteers, supporters and donors that over the last 25 years we have been able to touch the lives of so many with warmth, dignity and kindness.”

Tracey added: “As we commemorate this milestone, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating by hosting their own Sip Sip Hooray Tea Parties. Together, we can ensure that our hospice continues to be a beacon of compassion and support for those facing life’s greatest challenges.”

Lots of other activities are being planned for the year ahead, including a ball at Stratford Manor Hotel on 7th December. Tickets are available from the hospice website where there are also fundraising packs to help supporters organise a tea party. The packs include bunting, cake flags, posters, invitations, and recipes provided by hospice staff and volunteers.

The packs can also be collected from the hospice or any of its six shops. Visit http://tinyurl.com/yc28na2x.