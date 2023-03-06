Get paddling... Stratford's Dragon Boat Race is open for entries

THE Shakespeare Hospice’s Dragon Boat Race is open for entries – and teams can make a saving if they sign up before the end of March.

The fundraising event is due to take place on the River Avon on Sunday, 24th September, when teams compete along a 250m-long course in a bid for victory.

Action from last year's race. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62814286)

A spokesperson for the hospice told the Herald: “Dragon boating is a fun-filled, adrenaline-pumping, water sports activity. It is an ideal event for corporate organisations who are looking for the ultimate team-building challenge, to boost morale whilst promoting key abilities essential in a work environment.

“Crews of up to 17 people sit in pairs and paddle to compete in races over distances of around 250m with each boat having a drummer, beating time to keep the paddlers in unison.

“Early bird registrations are open for throughout March, with an entry fee of just £100 per team, plus sponsorship.”

Shakespeare Hospice fund raising team members Charlie Hattersley and Faye Tweney were busy collecting money at last year's race. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62814289)

Money from the event helps support the hospice deliver its care to people across Stratford and the surrounding villages.

To register, visit http://ow.ly/z0Hy50N5KB4.