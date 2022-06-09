Get into journalism with apprentice role at the Stratford Herald

DO you want to break into the journalism industry without the time and expense of a university course? If so, our apprentice scheme could be the break you are looking for.

Iliffe Media Publishing's first apprentice Maddy Baillie is now a trainee reporter at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury

Iliffe Media, publisher of the Stratford Herald, is searching for an editorial apprentice.

It is a fantastic way to get a foot into the door of a highly competitive industry and take the first steps on a fascinating and rewarding career.

The scheme is suitable for either school leavers or students who have studied an unrelated course. Students who have already undertaken a journalism course are not eligible.

We are keen to hear from candidates from all backgrounds to ensure our newsrooms reflect the diverse communities they serve.

The job will combine real-life newsroom experience, working on both our print and digital platforms, with remote learning at a leading journalism college.

The successful candidate will receive a salary whilst also having their training course fully funded.

The apprenticeship lasts for two years, after which you may be offered a full-time position as a trainee reporter.

The apprentice will be based at our office in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Other Iliffe apprentices have gone on to have fantastic careers in the industry. Some have remained with the company and now work in senior managerial positions, others have joined the likes of the BBC and ITV.

Our ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate the following characteristics:

A keen interest in news and current affairs

The confidence to talk to people from all walks of life

Strong grammatical skills

We will be choosing our apprentices at an assessment centre in August.

If you wish to apply, please email a CV and covering letter to: andy.veale@stratford-herald.com

The closing date for applications is Friday, 22nd July.