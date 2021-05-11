Pretty in pink â¦ Stratford in Bloom committee members, from left, Jenny Fradgley, Kate Rolfe, Gina Lodge, Charles Bates, chairman, Rosalind Winter, deputy chairman, and Cohl Warren-Howles are looking forward to a colourful summer in Stratford. Committee members not pictured include Barbara Helps and Sue England. Photo: Mark Williamson S44/5/21/8732. (46855380)

AFTER the doom and gloom of lockdown, it’s time for this year’s Stratford in Bloom to bring a blaze of colour to the town. And that colour is... pink.

Residents and businesses are being invited to paint the town pink to make this year’s Stratford in Bloom one of the blooming best after a year of Covid restrictions.

Organisers have high hopes the flowers and displays with bring visitors into Stratford and put a smile back on people’s faces. Even though this year’s Stratford in Bloom will be a more modest affair because of the last 12 months, there are some new ideas for those taking part and a scheme which will allow people to commemorate a loved one who has passed away.

Charles Bates, chair of Stratford in Bloom, said: “I am looking forward to seeing all the flowers from residents and businesses. Stratford will put on a good show for everyone. I know gardeners will come up trumps and businesses too.

“Everybody has been closed down, so this year Stratford in Bloom is concentrating on the colour pink and there’s also an opportunity to dedicate a Stratford in Bloom plaque in memory of a loved one.”

So why has the colour pink been chosen? Stratford in Bloom hopes pink will bring the whole town together, using it in front gardens, plant pots, troughs and hanging baskets.

Cllr Jenny Fradgley, Stratford Town Council representative on Stratford in Bloom, said: “It will look perfect in pink and we’ll get the businesses and residents involved – whether it’s best pot or best hanging basket, the town always comes together.”

This year also sees an emphasis on wildlife and the environment and letting nature take its course, with schools encouraged to get involved too.

Cllr Cohl Warren-Howles, another Stratford Town Council representative, said: “I’m really happy to be part of Stratford in Bloom and to see biodiversity and the environment part of the categories this year. So it’s not just about colour, it’s about bee and insect-friendly flowers as well, which support the environment too.”

The categories for the event include:

Front gardens: Judges will look for riots of colour, based on the pink theme, in traditional flower beds, borders, pots, troughs and hanging baskets. They will be looking for displays that make them smile and are good for wildlife. The overall winner will receive a £250 garden voucher from Blenheim Nurseries and a winner’s plaque.

Businesses: Working with Stratforward BID, the pink theme continues with shops, bed and breakfasts, pubs and restaurants encouraged to get involved with hanging baskets, troughs and pots. Organisers hope everyone will be able to have a pot of flowers by the door or part of a window display. The best overall display will win a half-page advert in the Herald.

Schools: The schools theme is Rewilding. Winners receive a green plaque and books and seeds to the value of £75.

To find out more about getting a plaque on a hanging basket, dedicated in memory of a family member or friend, email rosalindwinter@btinternet.com.