THE countdown is under way to this year’s Shakespeare Birthday celebrations.

The date for the main events is set for Saturday, April 20 and Stratford Town Council is once again leading the way in the preparations, notably the parade and flag unfurling.

The Shakespeare Birthday parade through Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

Timings have been worked out for these key ingredients and the council’s civic officer Charles Wilson said they hoped to be hearing soon about the plans being made by Pragnell’s, the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company for the weekend.