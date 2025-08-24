She’s won Celebrity Mastermind and The Chase and carved a career on the challenging comedy circuit, it will therefore come as no surp Fat Ham Andi Osho Image 3776162 Fat Ham Andi Osho rise to you, dear readers, that Andi Osho is smart, engaging and excellently good-humoured in real life. Meeting with her at the RSC offices is a delight ahead of the opening of Fat Ham. Her enthusiasm for the show is infections... as our chat reveals.

You first made your name as a stand-up comic, but also act and write. Born in East London to Nigerian parents, what set you on a performance path?

I love what [comic actor] Ray Ramano said – that if he got more cuddles as a kid, he would have been an accountant. That’s one of the truest things I’ve ever heard. Certainly about comedy, but also being a performer.

There had been a seed planted, but I didn’t do anything about it until I was in my late-20s. I worked in TV post-production for 10 years.

Then, long story short, I was working on a job with some actors, and I was just like, ‘God, that is actually what I’ve always wanted to do’.

Over a few weeks, that thought gained momentum, and the next thing I know, I’m going to a drama school part-time while I carried on working. Then I’m getting headshots done, getting an agent, and then I’m in a play.

I treated it like an apprenticeship and learnt as much as I could while dealing with the imposter syndrome that comes from not having been to drama school.

Where did the stand-up comedy come in?

A few years later, around 2007, I’d done some walk-on parts for EastEnders, etc, but I got to the point where I wasn’t getting a lot of auditions. Without stage time I was feeling anxious about performing in front of a live audience. So I thought I don’t have to wait to be offered a job, I’ll do stand-up. I mean, what could be scarier in terms of going on stage than being in front of a group of people and claiming that you can make them laugh? I did that and it just completely took over.

Where does that confidence to be a comic come from?

My fear of silence made me funnier because I just kept the noise going. It’s the most terrifying thing.

I suppose good stand-up gives you the opportunity to be like a heightened version of yourself. I don’t know whether it’s confidence or just leaning into this opportunity to be a version of yourself where you’re not thinking about a mortgage – where you’re in the zone with the audience.

You did Live at the Apollo and various panel shows – how did you find that?

The only thing I didn’t enjoy so much was the panel shows. That was just sub-optimal for me – everyone’s got masculine energy, with seven of you fighting for airtime. But I didn’t know at the time that I had a choice to say I don’t want to do them. And so that’s why I withdrew from stand-up completely. But I think that there’s a world in which I could go back to it.

You were regularly on Russell Brand and Friends on Channel 4 – was it a toxic environment for a female comic?

Russell Brand was fine with me. People talk about everybody in the industry knowing, but they didn’t. Mock the Week was one of the first shows I was on and people like Andy Parson, Hugh Dennis and Chris Addison were lovely.

What about the future? More books and acting?

I really loved books so figuring out how to write one was a nice breakthrough moment [Andi has written two humorous fiction novels]. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can do this!’ In terms of acting, I really love my job. I love screen work, but it’s great to be back on stage and with such a great company.

Speaking of that, how did your involvement in Fat Ham come about?

It was the usual story, my agent sent through details of a show. Initially I thought I couldn’t make it work – just practical things like the money and what I was going to do with my little dog. But there was something in me that was saying, just read for it, it’s the RSC. So I prepared an audition tape and researched the play, saw clips of previous performances, watched a video with writer James Ijames, and on a subconscious level I became quite invested.

What was the ultimate selling point of the role, that you thought you couldn’t miss out on?

It’s exciting to have this new imagining of Hamlet, with a new text.

Writer James has sort of taken the core ingredients of Hamlet, but he’s made an entirely different meal, that’s still delectable and brilliant.

There’s obviously something special about Fat Ham – its Broadway run was hugely successful and James won the Pulitzer for it.

The theme of black pain also really resonated with me: allowing ourselves to feel joy instead of perpetuating these inherited traumas. This is something that affects all of us, but particularly in the black community across the diaspora.

It’s a comedy but also so much more, there are so many layers to it.

This is the third take on Hamlet at the RSC this year – we’ve had Rupert Goold’s Titanic setting, and the rocking Radiohead one – how far does Fat Ham swerve from Shakespeare’s original?

It still has the central dilemma of whether Juicy [Hamlet] should kill his uncle; plus his mother Tedra [Gertrude] remarrying very quickly and the ghost – but there are a lot of elements that aren’t there.

Certain passages and lines from the original text have made it in, others are cut. If you’re a Shakespeare purist, maybe this is not going to be for you. However, if you’ve got an open mind, then I think that you could potentially really enjoy this and have your view of the play shaken up and see things you haven’t seen before.

Presumably it makes Hamlet more relevant for modern times?

The relevance of Shakespeare constantly changes over time. The reason Hamlet or any Shakespeare play has sustained for so long is because it’s still relevant today, As the world changes, what we see thematically is going to change. In Fat Ham, James is feeling different resonances with different aspects of the play. And then in five years’ time, somebody will do something else – set in outer space perhaps!

Having a queer black Hamlet feels radical still, how does his motivation differ from the standard prince’s?

I don’t know if there’s ever been a Hamlet where he is gay, or implied that he is, but in this one it’s much more explicit. And it’s an exploration, not just of queerness but of softness – permission to be gentle and not murderous just because your father was, and his father before him and so on.

I think that is thematically something important to the black community, because of the things that we’ve been through – it’s like giving ourselves permission to experience our own softness, rather than being in this state of defence all the time.

You play Juicy’s mother, Tedra – how different is she from Hamlet’s ma Gertrude?

Looking at how Gertrude has been perceived and portrayed in the past there’s been a lot of judgment about her actions. But in this James deals with that head on – she comes out and directly addresses the audience, she’s like [southern accent]: ‘They think I’m trashy, don’t they?’

The context of the play adds justification why she married so quickly after being widowed: in the South, people are kind of funny about single women – like, ‘What’s wrong with her?’

Here Tedra is on a journey that I think the audience will sympathise with... Plus she don’t die!

Ooh spoiler alert!

There’s a lot of people that don’t die, but some that do!

That’s part of what’s special about James’s play – turning that upside down. It’s not just that he wanted a different ending, it all speaks to the themes that he’s trying to weave into everything.

The family seem very real in Fat Ham – a world apart from the Royals at Elsinore. How have the characters been shaped?

Director Sideeq [Heard] and all of us as a company have put a lot of time into making the relationships and circumstances real, planting them in an authentic environment.

Even in wardrobe, we looked at The Real Housewives of Atlanta for how Tedra would style her hair. We’re making them three-dimensional, fully formed characters, rather than them being two-dimensional kind of archetypes.

How is everyone doing on mastering the American accent?

I’ve done an American accent before, but it’s been generic. This has a specific sound, AAVE– African-American Vernacular English. Our brilliant voice coach, Aundrea Fudge, has been helping us.

It’s an interesting journey to go on because you learn about how differently Americans speak – their mouths really shape the sounds; they really articulate and move their mouths loads. And so it’s actually hard for British people to do an American accent because our mouths are quite lazy, we sort of mumble and jumble up words.

The show looks like a full on comedy with lots of life. What's the vibe like in the company?

We’ve been very lucky. As a group of people we gelled very quickly; lots of hugs and taking care of each other right from day one.

And director Sideeq is great... What I really like about him is he's very straight talking as well as being creative. He’s really good at just like, ‘What’s going on? What do you need?’ He makes room for all of you. And that’s really something very special to have, because sometimes as an actor, you can feel a bit voiceless.

The show is full-on – there’s choreography and singing, so there’s a lot, but there’s been such good energy in the room. The whole company is there for each other in that process is a really beautiful and rare thing, actually. It’s not always like that.

You’re a black-led company opening your show in a very white community in Middle England, what do you hope the takeaway will be?

What I find helps audiences connect is when the show has that specificity. As soon as it’s true to its circumstances, it becomes universal.

It’s when you try and anticipate or second-guess what an audience will want and try and make things general, that's actually when it loses something and people don’t connect.

Sure, it’s set in an environment that they may not be familiar with, but they know people, they’ve met humans.

I think the circumstances of our play will help audiences really connect with the themes that underlie everything: the importance of family, that mother and son connection, family trauma, giving yourself permission to just be – being true to who you are. That's one of those deathbed things – the regrets that people have: I wish I’d just been allowing myself to be myself. Whatever that looks like.

So that’s what people will get from the show. At the end of the day, it’s just humans humaning.

Fat Ham runs at the Swan Theatre until 13th September. Book tickets here.

