The huge community effort to re-open the Fox at Loxley attracted international interest earlier this month, as a film crew for German television visited the premises.

Paul Jennings, chairman of the Fox at Loxley action group, was interviewed for German channel ZDF's "Today in Europe" programme to be broadcast this week by producer Sharon Patrick and cameraman Ed Wright.

The village pub was saved early in 2019 following a determined fundraising effort which eventually saw the community buy it for around £250,000, plus some additional grant funding.

Although the pandemic has delayed its grand re-opening, the Fox at Loxley Action Group says it intends to welcome back customers by 17th May.

Hearing about the enormous volunteer effort to make this a reality through Facebook, a TV crew for German television interviewed members of the action group and the story featured on national television last week.

Paul Jennings, Chair of the Fox at Loxley Action Group, said: “There is a lot of interest in Germany about Britain generally and particularly about British pubs which really have their own unique character.

“Work to get the pub ready has been going really well, we’ve had individuals and groups in the same family bubble, coming in for two-hour painting sessions for the past three weeks, we’re almost there. now It’s not just those from Loxley who have been helping, we’ve had volunteers turn up from Stratford, Wellesbourne and elsewhere. I thanked a volunteer the other day and she turned around and said ‘no need to thank me, I really enjoyed it’.

“We’ve decided that it will be best to open when people are allowed to come inside, which at the moment is planned for 17th May, but we may do a bit of a soft opening with the outdoors area before then, we’ll have to see.”

When the Fox at Loxley re-opens it is intended to be used as a new hub for the community, hosting community groups and a new cafe, while the outdoor area may be used as a growing space for villagers.