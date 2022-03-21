We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

MORE than £5,000 was raised in an hour and a half at Tysoe Village Hall as residents showed their support for Ukraine on Saturday.

Since then the counting has continued and by the middle of the week the amount raised had reached £6,000 with more pledges coming in.

Actor Anton Lesser read In Spite of War by Angela Morgan at the start of the fundraiser and offered words of encouragement during such a tragic time for the people of Ukraine.

Residents in Tysoe were joined by villagers from neighbouring Ratley and Brailes to play their part in helping to raise money.

Putting on a smile as they raised money for the Ukrainian refugee appeal at Tysoe Village Hall on Saturday morning was organiser Chris Locke, right, Jo Small, Jenny Tongue, Jackie Thompson and Kate Temple-Brown. Photo: Mark Williamson T10/3/22/6602

Organisers of the event – Chris and Colin Locke – decided two weeks ago that a coffee morning would be a good way to help, but they had no idea just how successful the event would be.

Chris said: “I’ve done a lot of fundraising for charity and the church in Tysoe. We had to get it right and we did because there was so much support. Jo Small from the village had an amazing handbag stall, we had a gift bring and buy, an incredible cake stall – I don’t think I’ve seen so many cakes. A Polish family brought Polish delicacies which included Ukrainian jelly, coloured yellow and blue. Our coffee and cake team were amazing. A donation bucket left by the village hall door collected £890, two pictures were auctioned and the raffle raised £1,300. The atmosphere was really nice.”

Tysoe resident Alison Cross added: “It was brilliant. Everybody worked very hard. People came and spent their money, there were queues for the raffle and we owe a massive thank you to everyone who spent money, donated prizes and ate cake. It was our chance to make a difference.”

All of the money raised on Saturday will go to the British Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The villagers of Ratley are due to hold a Ukraine fundraising event at the village hall on Sunday, 3rd April, from 1pm to 5pm.