THE determination to do something to help families fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine has turned into a huge community effort in and around Mickleton.

Parish councillor Joanne Bourn-Piper and her daughter Ellie-Mae Hall, a mother of two young children, started the ball rolling with a social media post.

That created a surge of interest from people in their area and they quickly had more donations than they could store on their homes.

Vans were at Tudor Grange Primary Academy School at Meon Vale on Friday to collect goods donated to the Ukranian refugee appeal from the local area organised by Joanne Piper-Bourn, vice-chairman of Mickleton Parish Council, and her daughter Ellie Hall. Photo: Mark Williamson M6/3/22/6486

With echoes of its past history, Tudor Grange Primary Academy in Meon Vale then offered to be the drop-off point and storage hub for donations and an army of volunteers went to the school to sort and pack them.

The site the school is built on was formerly owned by the Military of Defence when it had key roles as a storage depot during the Second World War.

Cllr Piper-Bourn said: “Without the help of so many, including Ezze Moving, from Welford, Simon Hall in Willersey and an army of volunteers of over a hundred people, this one thought from a Monday afternoon turned in something that will make a real difference to those that need help the most.”

The combined effort saw some 400 boxes of donations packaged and transported for shipment to Poland, linking up with Oakland International at Beoley, near Redditch which, as the Herald has previously reported, has committed to sending 50 lorries to Poland.

Ellie-Mae added: “Thank you to the pupils and staff at Meon Vale Primary who helped this project to be managed to the scale that it grew to.”

The pupils also received a donation of £251 from a community interest group, One Thought Changes All, which helped to empower them to think about what they wanted to add to this shipment.

Principal Suki Powar said: “It is important for our pupils to live by our core values of kindness and compassion, responsibility and respect through our actions.

“This was a wonderful project for the school to be part of and helped to develop so many connections across the community.”