A FARMER has described the response to an appeal launched to help besieged Ukrainians as ‘incredible'.

Derek Wilkinson, who runs Luddington-based Sandfields Farms, welcomes 300 workers from Ukraine each year to help with harvest and many have been coming for years. Watching media coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and reading messages from regular workers trapped in the line of bombs and fire, Derek decided to launch an appeal via the farm’s Facebook page.

Lulian Ivan, seasonal workers induction manager at Sandfields Farms in Luddington sorting some of the donated goods Photo: Mark Williamson L8/3/22/6873.

Volunteers, from left, Stuart Keighley, chairman of Luddington Parish Council, John Jaremenko, Daria OâBrien and Lulian Ivan, seasonal workers induction manager, busy packing at the Sandfields Farms site in Luddington this week. Photo: Mark Williamson L8/3/22/6808. (55485936)

He’s calling for donations of blankets, towels, clothing, non-perishable food, medical and first aid supplies, nappies and hygiene items, crockery, cooking pots and utensils. Hundreds of items have flooded in and volunteers, including Derek’s wife Pip and their two children, are helping sort and pack them into boxes donated by a Leamington company.

Donations to the Sandfields Farms site in Luddington is packed in to boxes here pictured being prepared for transportation by volunteer Stuart Keighley. Photo: Mark Williamson L8/3/22/6865. (55485929)

Volunteer John Jaremenko whose father was born in Ukraine has been busy at Sandfields Farms site in Luddington this week. Photo: Mark Williamson L8/3/22/6885. (55485934)

The first lorry-load was sent to the Polish border on Friday, 11th March.

Derek and his team are in contact with farmworkers from Ukraine due to arrive next month and throughout the summer.

He said: “People are frightened – that’s the main message coming through. Men who were due to come here and pick vegetables for the summer now find themselves having to go off to fight a war.”

The donated goods will be driven to a mushroom farm in Poland and distributed to refugees who have managed to escape across the border as well as those still trapped inside Ukraine.

Some of the items in demand to be sent to the Ukraine from the Sandfields Farms site in Luddington Photo: Mark Williamson L8/3/22/6876. (55485932)

Sandfields Farms is part of the G’s Group which grows 1,200 hectares of crops. Of the 700 seasonal staff who come to work at the farm each year, 40 per cent normally travel from Ukraine.

Derek said he and his fellow volunteers plan to send a second lorry-load of aid to Poland this week.

He added: “The support we’ve had from the community is incredible.

Some of the items in demand to be sent to the Ukraine from the Sandfields Farms site in Luddington Photo: Mark Williamson L8/3/22/6881. (55485933)

“People have been buying things to donate and we’ve had gift boxes from local schools including Bidford and children have put together shoe boxes of items and included heart-rending notes.

“This has all turned into something much bigger than we ever imagined.”