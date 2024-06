Seyi Agboola

Labour’s candidate for Stratford-on-Avon is Seyi Agboola. Photo: Mark Williamson

ON 4th of July, we have a golden opportunity to provide the people of Stratford-on-Avon with a fresh start. This election isn’t about me or any other politician – it’s about you, the reader, your friends and your families. It’s about growing our economy and maintaining low taxes, inflation, and mortgages.