The Great Big Green Week runs from Saturday, 10th to Sunday, 18th June with more than 30 eco-events taking place across the Stratford and surrounds.

The event will see climate action campaign groups and charities hosting a range of talks, walks and family-friendly activities to draw attention to climate change and look how communities can come together to make a difference. Most are free but need to be booked via Eventbrite.

Now in its third year, the festival is part of a national campaign run by The Climate Coalition, whose members include the National Trust, the World Wide Fund for Nature, Women's Institute, Oxfam and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Great Big Green week.

What’s On

Saturday, 10th June

Young forester activity sessions for children and teenagers with The Heart of England Forest, Binton (with transport from Stratford), 9.30am and 1.30pm.

Sustainable Shakespeare Community Fun Day with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in Hall’s Croft Garden, Stratford, 10am to 4pm.

Meon Vale Great Big Green Day, including talks, stalls and a nature walk, Meon Vale Village Hall, 10am to 4pm.

Smartphone Macrophotography Nature Walk with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust (for young adults 13-17 years), meet at Fisherman’s Car Park, Stratford, 11am to 1pm.

Evolution of a Churchyard Wildflower Meadow, walk and talk atSt James’ Church Alveston, 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Sunday, 11th June

Zero Store, Rother Street, Stratford. An introduction to sustainable living talk, 10am to 11am.

Foraging with medical herbalist Katie Beswick in the Welcombe Hills, 10am to noon.

Litter Pick with Rubbish Friends,Bridgetown Primary School, 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Pledge for the Planet: From Pledges to Action with Net Zero Stratford in former H&M building, Bell Court. Drop in from 1pm to 5pm. Workshop at 2pm.

Monday, 12th June

Net Zero Stratford’s vegan cookery demonstration and meal with the chef from Plantarium, Stratford Methodist Church, 6pm to 9pm.

Careers in Conservation – online event with The Heart of England Forest and Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, 7pm to 8pm.

Tuesday, 13th June

Foraging with medical herbalist Katie Beswick, The Greenway, Stratford, 10am to noon.

What can our communities do about the Climate and Ecological Emergency? Stratford Girls’ Grammar School, 9am to 11am. For school students only.

Community Wealth Building: Local Economics for People and Planet, online event with Stratford Climate Action, 7pm to 9pm.

Climate Change and Our Gardens: A Talk for Future Thinking and Mindful Gardeners by Lucy Hartley, Stratford Methodist Church, 7.15pm to 8.45pm.

Wednesday, 14th June

Zero Store, Rother Street, Stratford. Introduction to sustainable living talk, 7pm to 8pm.

Creative Writing and Nature Journalling Workshop with Lucy Parrott, Lifeways, Stratford, 7.30pm to 9pm.

Thursday, 15th June

Responding to the Climate Emergency – Warwick and Stratford District Councils: online talk by Dave Barber, programme director for climate change, 4pm to 5.30pm.

Talking about Climate and Ecological Breakdown: Open meeting with Stratford XR, Stratford Methodist Church, 7pm to 9pm.

Friday, 16th June

Green Business Panel and Summer Sustainability Fair, The Farm, Snitterfield, 10am-4pm.

Visit to Heart of England Community Energy’s Solar Farm, near Stratford, 3.30pm.

Get Thrifty at the Shakespeare Hospice Shop, Greenhill Street, Stratford, 4pm to 8pm.

Sustainable Shopping evening, Body Shop, High Street, Stratford, 6pm to 7pm.

Saturday, 17th June

Heart of England Forest Taster Session for adults new to volunteering, 9.30am (free transportfrom Stratford).

Churchyard Survey and Bug Hunt, St James’ Church, Alveston, 9.30am to 1pm.

Get Thrifty at the Shakespeare Hospice Shop, Greenhill Street, Stratford, 10am to 4pm.

At the Forest’s Edge with the RSC – a celebration of community and nature with live music and activities, Avonbank Gardens, Stratford, 2pm to 5pm.

Swifts and the Story of Life on Earth with Mark Cocker, Charles Foster, Alison Ingram and Jonathan Pomroy, Levi Fox Hall, King Edward’s School, School, 7.30pm. Tickets £10.

Sunday, 18 June

Early Bird Walkto see nature at its best. Meet at The Dell, Stratford, 4am to 6am.

The Wildflowers of Stratford with Alex Mills, meet outside Swan Theatre, 10am to noon.

The Big Day of Swifts – family activities at the Escape Arts Heritage Centre, Stratford, art, bird walks, displays, make a swift kite, 11am-3pm.

Climate Café at the Stratford Methodist Church (supportive forum for over 18s only), 4pm to 5pm.

All week - Vegan treats and eats, Bobby’s, The Carriage Way Café, The Greenway, Stratford, from 9am.

For further details and to reserve tickets see www.greatbiggreenweek.com/green-week-events/stratford-upon-avon-local-green-week/.

Any questions contact info@netzerostratford.org.uk.