It was colourful indoors and outdoors in Stratford last weekend when the Contemporary Arts Fair Discover:Gather:Give opened at the town hall on the day the lights switched on.

The fair took place on Saturday and Sunday as the town was busy with visitors and residents and welcomed artists and craftspeople selling their produce.

Organiser Judith Layhe-Cook said: “We were delighted with the number of visitors and as a curator it is always a joy to watch families visit and leave with parcels, packages and paper bags of all sizes filled with purchases and a satisfied smile on their faces.”

Another big draw was the the Golden Cup Café, with Judith describing the metallic ceramics refreshments were served in as “looking amazing in the late November sun over the weekend”.

She continued: “I chatted to our visitors as they left and there were so many comments about the friendliness of the exhibitors talking about their work, workshops they run and commission they have completed as well as the fantastic quality of the work exhibited - there was something for all ages and price ranges.

“I feel that Stratford has such a wealth of creatives and through putting on excellent quality events like #Cafdgg I hope we can support our local artists and for the town to become a real visitor experience for all of the arts.”

The next #Cafdgg will be 15th to 17th November 2024