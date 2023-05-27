There are 17 gardens open in Ilmington and Pebworth this weekend under the National Garden Scheme – raising money for national cancer charities.

The Ilmington Gardens are open today (Saturday) until 6pm, and the same time on Sunday.

Pebworth gardens are open Sunday and Monday (1pm to 5pm).

Homemade teas available at both.

Ilmington is an ancient hillside Cotswold village 2m from the Fosse Way. Buy your ticket at Ilmington Manor (next to the Red Lion public house) and wander its lovely 3-acre grounds, and on to 8 venchanting village gardens with interest for all tastes, from many-chambered cottage gardens and sculpture-filled vistas, to stone-terraced suntraps.

Pebworth village is opening 8 varied – terraced, walled, modern, traditional, cottage – gardens with 2 new locations this year for the national cancer charities supported by the National Garden Scheme over the coming Bank Holiday weekend

Over the past 21 years, Pebworth has opened selected gardens for the palliative care beneficiaries of the Nationalngs.org.uk Garden Scheme Open Days. Garden enthusiasts will find something for every taste here.

Set in a patchwork of lush countryside heaving with thorn blossom and cow parsley, these gardens offer allium, ornamental poppies, jewel-hued Aquilegia, Hostaof every green and groove, sunshine flag iris, foxglove, and well-stocked vegetable plots.

Please visit the National Garden Scheme website ngs.org.uk for full details of the above openings.