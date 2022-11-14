Gardeners told they'll be losing plots for Stratford Cemetery extension

GARDENERS look set to lose their plots near Stratford Cemetery at the end of the year as extra burial space is needed.

As reported earlier this year by the Herald, the plots at Bordon Place are used as allotments, but the ownership of the land will pass from Stratford District Council to Stratford Town Council which will use the area to extend the cemetery.

The news will come as a bitter blow to residents living nearby who rented the plots of land from the district council for around £150 a year.