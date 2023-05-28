THE strange appearance of eggs in a garden in Studley is mystifying residents as they try to fathom out what is going on.

About 12 months ago pensioner Rose Ritchie, 78, found the first egg buried in a plant pot in her garden in Castle Road. Others have been spotted in the soil next to her pond.

So far around six or seven eggs have been found.

Rose with two of the eggs found in her back garden. Photo: Mark Williamson

The simple theory that wild animals had stolen them from hen coops or ducks and were hiding them for later was thrown into disarray when it was revealed the eggs were shop-bought.

Rose’s daughter Caroline Maddock-Jones explained: “We thought well they can’t be from a hen house because they’ve got the Lion mark on – so they must be coming from Tesco up the road.