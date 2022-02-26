Gang returns to the stage

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

WARWICKSHIRE’S scouts and guides will be marking 50 years of their variety show when they return to the stage next month.

Gallery1

The WAGS Gang Show, which was first performed in 1972 at the Pavilion in Leamington, involves children from all levels of the scouting movement in as series of dances and sketches.

A spokesperson for the show, which runs from 1st-5th March, said: “There is something for everyone to watch. The dance team has been working hard rehearsing their show pieces while the Beaver Cubs and Cub Scouts are busy learning their lines for the fun sketches in this very special show.”

Tickets for the show, at the Royal Spa Centre, Leamington, are £8-£15. Anyone who has been in the show, or connected with it, over the past 50 years has been urged to buy tickets for the Friday night performance and meet with friends afterwards for a reunion.

Performances will also be supporting Myton Hospice with collections at each performance.

Visit https://www.wagsgangshow.org.uk/tickets/