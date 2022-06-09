Video footage of the £10m-a-month drug lab set up in south Warwickshire

FOUR members of an organised crime gang – including two who had been trained in chemistry - have been convicted of drugs offences after setting up an amphetamine factory near Henley.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) and Warwickshire Police raided the farm buildings on Ullenhall Lane, between Henley and Redditch, on 27th April last year saying the industrial-scale drugs laboratory was producing £10m of amphetamine a month.

Encrypted messages were found by investigators, leading them to the laboratory which was capable of producing 400 kilos of amphetamine per month for distribution to dealers in the West Midlands, London and Kent.

The NCA said the ringleader John Keet, 41, of Chalfont St Giles in Buckinghamshire, invested profits from a career dealing cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines into building and managing the lab.

He even paid for his right-hand man, Keith Davis, 62, also of Chalfont St Giles, to undergo chemistry training to enable him to operate the site.

Andrew Gurney Photo: NCA (57226167)

Andrew Gurney, 51, of Quinton, Birmingham, known as ‘The Geek’ due to his specialist electrical installation and plumbing skills, converted the outbuilding into the drugs lab.

Gurney also received the same chemistry training as Davis.

The fourth member, Elliott Walker, 49, of Kidbrooke, south London, was an associate of Keet and purchased specialist equipment for the lab.

Work started on the building in March 2020 and it began producing drugs in May of that year. The gang initially bought amphetamine pre-cursor chemical benzyl methyl ketone (BMK) but quickly realised it was more profitable to make it themselves.

Keith Davis Photo: NCA (57226171)

Plumes of noxious fumes billowed from the outbuilding when it was opened by specialist crews from West Midlands Fire Service, who had to wait several hours before searching it due to the hazardous chemicals inside.

Davis and Gurney were convicted at Kingston Crown Court on 8th June, following a 12-day trial.

Keet pleaded guilty to all the charges at the same court on 29th October last year.

Elliott Walker Photo: NCA (57226169)

Walker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce class B drugs (amphetamine) on 17th September last year and was jailed for six years on 14th December.

Davis and Gurney are due to be sentenced tomorrow (Friday) while Keet is due to be sentenced on 22nd August.

NCA branch commander Matt McMillan said: “This investigation painstakingly identified that an unassuming outbuilding in rural Warwickshire was in fact one of the largest drugs laboratories ever found in the UK.

“Keet, Davis and Gurney went to extraordinary lengths to plan and prepare their criminal enterprise. Although it was capable of generating large profits for them, the drugs produced will have fuelled violence, fear and exploitation in communities across the UK.

“Searching and closing down the lab, which was a complex and risky operation, was a great example of multi-agency cooperation to protect the public.”

Detectives and investigation teams outside the building at Ullenhall Photo: Mark Williamson U4/4/21/8217. (57226189)