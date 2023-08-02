To see and purchase high res photos click here.

THAT mammoth celebration of the British countryside - The Game Fair – attracted over 125,000 people to Ragley Hall last weekend along with friends of the four-legged and feathered variety.

First held in 1958, the largest game fair in the UK celebrated its blue sapphire anniversary this year with a three-day event from 28th to 30th July that showcased everything from falconry and ferreting to gundogs and game cookery.