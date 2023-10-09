OCTOBER’s star sign is Libra with a birthstone of opal so this month proved the ideal opportunity for Olga Ward to open her new gallery in Stratford called Opal Fine Art.

“I’ve always been inspired and in love with art and I used to be a director in other galleries nationally and locally so it was time to open my own gallery on 1st October when artists I know came over with their families and we had Champagne, prosecco, cakes and flowers for a celebration party. It’s only been a week but the feedback has been amazing,” said Olga.

Opal Fine Art director Olga Ward inside the new Wood Street gallery in Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson

Her background has been in art and also luxury boutiques with some at Bicester Village so Olga’s knowledge of the finer things in life has proved a valuable combination for her to now open her own art gallery in Wood Street, Stratford.