TWO hundred concerned people took to the streets of Stratford on Saturday to demand the government takes more action to tackle the climate crisis.

The rally, organised by Stratford Climate Action, was part of a global day of action during the COP27 UN climate talks in Egypt aimed at urging world leaders to help those most vulnerable to global warming.

The protesters gathered in Henley Street at 1.30pm and marched twice around the centre of town before assembling outside the Royal Shakespeare Theatre on Waterside. Many carried branches to invoke the spectacle of Birnam Wood camouflaging the advancing army against Shakespeare’s tyrannical Macbeth.