A former gravel pit under threat of the developer in Tiddington will be retained by the Stratford District Council.

The council announced today (8th March) that it will work with a local community group, Wild Tiddington, to maintain the land at Knights Lane as a nature reserve.

The land, which is a 0.65-acre site, is surrounded on all sides by housing and effectively landlocked. It was gifted to the council in 1957 on condition it could only be used as a play area.