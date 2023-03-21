Future of Stratford's proposed South Western Relief Road could become clearer in the autumn

THE results of a study which is investigating alternatives to building a South Western Relief Road will be available in September.

Stratford District Council announced in late 2021 that it would research alternative – and sustainable – travel options for people living at the Garden Village at Long Marston, where thousands of more homes are yet to be built.

The aim, with partners at Warwickshire County Council, was to determine if Covid had changed the need for a major new road – at an estimated cost of £200m – linking the area to Stratford as more people worked from home or in hybrid situations.