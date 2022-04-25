VILLAGERS in Temple Grafton are furious with the district council after an illegal traveller camp was set up over the long weekend.

A convoy of vehicles, including lorries, vans and caravans, drove onto a field off Church Bank on Good Friday (15th April) and began setting up camp at around 6am, laying down hardcore.

Local residents gathered at the entrance to the site during the day as work continued. Photo: Mark Williamson. (56106449)

Villagers spent the bank holiday weekend attempting to block access to the land as attempts were made to move in heavy machinery in order to lay tarmac on top of the hardcore.

The owner of the site, Richard Birch, had a planning application rejected in July 2020 to allow one pitch, lay down tarmac and create a new entrance. An appeal is due to be heard on 10th May – there are currently no available pitches for travellers anywhere in the district.

Yesterday (Wednesday) villagers reported that there were four caravans on the site – and had already told Stratford District Council last week that they were expecting travellers to move onto the land.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald: “The village feels totally let down by Stratford District Council that despite warnings last week, which both our district councillor and county councillor put in print to enforcement and the police, no enforcement officers were made available over the Easter weekend. The work could have been stopped, but the council have been completely hopeless, to be perfectly honest.”

The resident added: “It was extremely unpleasant here on Sunday. There were a lot of very distressed residents, some of them quite elderly, who would never want to put themselves in the position of breaking the law or being on the wrong side of the police. We are just feel extremely let down by the complete lack of support from the district council and from police, in terms of dealing with this situation. There is a very clear set of rules about the planning process that you have to follow, and the owner has quite literally driven through the legal process.”