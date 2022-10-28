A DECISION on a controversial bid for a new market to take place in Stratford between January and March will be revealed in the next few days.

At yesterday’s (Wednesday’s) district council licensing meeting, a decision was taken but that has not yet been made public.

LSD Promotions wants to hold a new winter market on Waterside on various dates in the first three months of the year for between 50 and 75 traders – a move which has galvanised opinion among a new grouping of businesses fed up with the ever-increasing number of markets in the town.

Business Action Groups for Stratford-upon-Avon (BAGS) was set up to improve the lives of residents and businesses. It has more than 70 members, many of them fed up that the recognised town centre organisation, Stratford BID, has not stood up to the market invasion.

BID manager Diane Mansell defended its position to the Herald this week and said it welcomed members taking the chance to have a say to the council: “The BID takes a neutral stance on markets as our most recent survey of members on markets showed an almost equal three-way split.