FURIOUS campaigners have slammed health bosses as making a ‘life-threatening’ decision that could result in early deaths.

Residents all over Stratford district have reacted angrily to last week’s decision not to fund more beds in Stratford’s community hospital, and to have no beds in Shipston’s Ellen Badger hospital.

The controversial announcement is the long-awaited result of South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT)’s review of inpatient facilities at the Nicol Unit at Stratford Hospital and the Ellen Badger.

Instead, health chiefs opted to relocate the Ellen Badger beds to Leamington.

Stratford’s former mayor Cyril Bennis accused the Trust of a “lack of transparency” and urged campaigners to challenge the decision.

Stratford-upon-Avon Hospital. Photo: Mark Williamson

He told the Herald: “I'm not sure if they realise what the knock-on effects of this will be.

“They’re very quick to make decisions but not open to giving the reasons why.

“These can be life-threatening decisions made by individuals and it's very easy to do that in a room and not realise the impact of what goes on in communities.”

Stratford Hospital will be “badly hit and under more pressure”, including to provide more beds as a result of SWFT’s decision, Mr Bennis said.

He added: “Families in Stratford and Shipston need support. It’s not an emotive thing, it’s an essential hard fact of life that people in a town need a local hospital.