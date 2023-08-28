ANGRY parents say they don’t know how they’ll get their children to school, after a bus company withdrew its services a week before the start of term.

This leaves hundreds of pupils all over Stratford district without their usual way of travelling to class.

The bombshell was dropped on Bank Holiday Saturday, after parents received a letter and text from the Green Bus Company.

The firm announced it will not operate bus services during the 2023-2024 academic year.

SEE THURSDAY’S HERALD FOR FULL STORY