Further trouble on A46 sees two incidents in two days

There has been further trouble on the A46 as the road has seen two incidents within a day of each other.

Sunday evening (16th January) saw a fire at the Texaco petrol station in Twyford, Evesham, where fire crews extinguished a fire in a 4x4 vehicle.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue attended the incident at the Texaco/Co-op petrol station in Twyford just before 8pm.

Two crews from Evesham and Pershore were called to the scene, where they extinguished a fire in a 4x4 vehicle.

A spokesman for Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue said: “Two Hereford & Worcester Fire Service crews – one each from Evesham and Pershore – were called at 19:59 on 16th January to a small vehicle on fire on a petrol station forecourt in Twyford, Evesham.

“A 4x4 vehicle was well alight and extinguished by two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using hosereel jets. The petrol pumps were isolated. The area was dampened down and checked for hotspots using a thermal imaging camera as an LPG bullet was nearby. Police also attended but there were no casualties.”

A further incident this morning (Monday 17th January) saw a lorry overturn at Stratford Island on the A46 near Snitterfield, resulting in a road closure.

The incident was reported to Warwickshire Police just before 9am this morning.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “It was reported at 08.51am today that a lorry had overturned at Stratford Island on the A46 near Snitterfield. A full closure was put in place to allow for recovery. There were no injuries. The road was reopened around 11.45am.”