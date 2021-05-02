Further arrest made following Stratford stabbings

Investigating police officers have made a further arrest after two men suffered stab wounds in Stratford yesterday (Saturday).

Officers responded to a report of an assault at a property in Alcester Road at 1.38am after which two men were taken to hospital with serious stab wounds. Both men continue to recover in hospital.

Following the incident a 51-year-old man from London, a 28-year-old man from Gloucestershire and a 66-year-old man from Stratford were arrested on suspicion of assault. The 28 and 51-year-old have both since been released under investigation while enquiries continue and the 66-year-old has been bailed until later in the month while enquiries continue.

Police at the incident scene on Alcester Road. (46746415)

This morning, a 27-year-old man from Sutton Coldfield was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information that can help officers with their investigation should call 101 quoting incident 28 of 1 May 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

