Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Further arrest made following Stratford stabbings

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:42, 02 May 2021
 | Updated: 11:10, 02 May 2021

Investigating police officers have made a further arrest after two men suffered stab wounds in Stratford yesterday (Saturday).

Officers responded to a report of an assault at a property in Alcester Road at 1.38am after which two men were taken to hospital with serious stab wounds. Both men continue to recover in hospital.

Following the incident a 51-year-old man from London, a 28-year-old man from Gloucestershire and a 66-year-old man from Stratford were arrested on suspicion of assault. The 28 and 51-year-old have both since been released under investigation while enquiries continue and the 66-year-old has been bailed until later in the month while enquiries continue.

Police at the incident scene on Alcester Road. (46746415)
Police at the incident scene on Alcester Road. (46746415)

This morning, a 27-year-old man from Sutton Coldfield was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Anyone with information that can help officers with their investigation should call 101 quoting incident 28 of 1 May 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read more:

Stabbing horror on Alcester Road

All Warwickshire News Crime Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE