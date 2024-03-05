Father and daughter team Red and Abi Jenkins run Fosseway Furniture in Shipston – an Aladdin’s Cave of interiors
THERE are goodies galore to be found inside an Aladdin’s cave of interiors in Shipston.
Run by a father and daughter team, Fosseway Furniture is housed in a huge hangar-like warehouse on the Tilemans Lane business estate.
As well as upcycled and second-hand furniture of all descriptions, there are a number of concessions run by around 30 independent dealers selling all manner of things from collectibles, paintings, retro items, objet d’art to soft furnishings.