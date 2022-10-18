Funfair rides to return to Stratford for the Runaway Mop

THE Runaway Mop is in Stratford town centre on Friday and on Saturday (21st-22nd October).

Road closures for the fair include: Greenhill Street, Rother Street (from the entrance to NCP car park), Wood Street, Windsor Street (from Mansell Street) and Meer Street.

All the fun of the fair at Stratford Mop. Photo: Mark Williamson. (59928820)

The rides will be open on Friday, 3pm to 11pm, and Saturday, 11am to 11pm.

Stratford’s Runaway Mop is staged a week after the main Mop fair which was in the town last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Traditionally the Runaway Mop was an opportunity for employers in Stratford to reconsider and re-hire staff who were hired at the main fair the week before.