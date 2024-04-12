THE family of Daniel James Livingstone have announced details of his funeral following his tragic death on Christmas Day.

Daniel suffered a catalogue of horrendous injuries on 14th December when he stepped outside the Stag’s Head pub in Bridge Street, Wellesbourne, to get some fresh air and was hit by a car. After being knocked over, Daniel was carried along on the car’s roof for approximately 450 metres before the vehicle drove off.

daniel livingstone

Although Daniel was rushed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire and received urgent medical care, he died surrounded by his family.

After legal delays, Daniel’s loved ones are now able to arrange his funeral, which will take place at St Peter’s Church in Wellesbourne on Friday, 26th April at 1.30pm followed by a service at the crematorium.

Paying tribute, his family said: “Daniel was a loving young man, just starting his life. He was a fighter with a big, strong heart.

“Daniel loved life especially his beloved football team, Chelsea. He had his whole future ahead of him and it was cruelly taken away. He was an amazing young man.”

Daniel Livingstone

Heartbreakingly, Daniel would have celebrated turning 21 on Monday (8th April).

“We are still very much grieving and miss Daniel so much,” added his devastated family.

The family urged anyone with any information to contact the police.

“We want justice for Daniel and wouldn’t want any other family to suffer the way we have,” they said.

Instead of flowers the family has asked for donations to be sent to the UHCW critical care team at Coventry Hospital, who looked after Daniel.

A man was arrested in relation to Daniel’s death. He answered bail on 15th March where he was released under police investigation as enquiries continue. Two people, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have also been released and are under investigation.