Published: 20:03, 04 October 2023
STRATFORD’S self-appointed court jester has sadly taken his last bow and the town is being asked to help give him a decent send-off.
Jahawk Cooper, called Jay, was a familiar face around Stratford. He could often be seen around Bancroft Gardens area wearing his trademark jester’s hat.
Now the Stratford community is being asked to chip in donations in order to give the well-known character a funeral.