Fundraising walkers raise £16,500 for Stratord’s hospice

A MARATHON effort by more than 80 people has helped raise at least £16,500 for the Shakespeare Hospice.

They were taking part in the Shakespeare’s Way Challenge Walk, tackling either a 13-mile or 26-mile walk on Sunday (14th May).

Starting at Salford Village Hall in Chipping Norton, 88 people followed the Shakespeare’s Way to the finish at the Recreation Ground in Stratford.

Walkers who were raising money for The Shakespeare Hospice on Sunday.

Paul Talbot, from Shottery, who took part said: “I lost my mother to bowel cancer in 1999. The support she received from the hospice was incredible and she had nothing but praise for the nurses there. We saw this walk promoted in one of the shop windows a few months ago and my wife and I both thought ‘we’ve got to do this’.”

Bridget Richards, events and community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “We are thrilled with the success of the Shakespeare’s Way Challenge Walk and grateful to our sponsors Johnson’s Coaches, A-Plan Insurance and Alcester Motor Company, as well as all the participants who took part and helped us raise such a fantastic amount.

“We are also grateful to both Morrisons and Tesco stores in Stratford for providing supplies for all of the participants. The funds raised will help us continue to provide essential care and support to those who need it most.”

The money raised will help the Shottery-based hospice providing vital care and support for those living with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

The hospice is hosting an open day and summer fete on Sunday, 10th June, from 11am till 2pm with garden games, stalls, a raffle, and a display of alpacas.

Visit www.TheShakespeareHospice.org.uk/Event.