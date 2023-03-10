THE devastated family and friends of Annabel Greenhalgh marked what would have been her 12th birthday this with some fundraising and more plans to keep her memory alive.

Annabel, a Year 7 student at Alcester Grammar, died suddenly on October 14th last year. One day she had complained of severe stomach ache and was taken to A&E, the next day, after being discharged from Warwick Hospital, Annabel died.

Five months on since the 11-year-old’s tragic death, her mother Josie told the Herald: “The horror and devastation each and every day is inconceivable.