Fundraising in memory of Alcester schoolgirl Annabel Greenhalgh on what would have been her 12th birthday
Published: 12:56, 10 March 2023
| Updated: 12:57, 10 March 2023
THE devastated family and friends of Annabel Greenhalgh marked what would have been her 12th birthday this with some fundraising and more plans to keep her memory alive.
Annabel, a Year 7 student at Alcester Grammar, died suddenly on October 14th last year. One day she had complained of severe stomach ache and was taken to A&E, the next day, after being discharged from Warwick Hospital, Annabel died.
Five months on since the 11-year-old’s tragic death, her mother Josie told the Herald: “The horror and devastation each and every day is inconceivable.